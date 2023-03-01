Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in February

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,374. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Barclays cut Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($32.98) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.66.

(Get Rating)

Dassault Syst?mes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

See Also

