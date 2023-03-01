DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Down 60.5% in February

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

DCCPF stock remained flat at $56.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,400 ($89.30) to GBX 7,110 ($85.80) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

DCC Plc engages in the provision of international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC Energy segment includes the sales and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas, and offers transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe.

