Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

