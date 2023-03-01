DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0083

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 34% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $14,297.93 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00421750 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.53 or 0.28507545 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.