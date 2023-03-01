Dent (DENT) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $114.36 million and $5.14 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It’s based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

