DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of XRAY opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
