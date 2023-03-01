DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 151,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,044. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $55.32.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

