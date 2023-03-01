DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 1,187,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $55.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

