Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Joseph upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.10.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.96. 1,341,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.14. The firm has a market cap of C$21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.