Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.98

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €36.98 ($39.34) and traded as high as €41.20 ($43.83). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €39.89 ($42.43), with a volume of 5,663,616 shares changing hands.

DPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.50 ($33.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

