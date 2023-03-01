dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $165.32 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. dForce USD has a market cap of $165.32 million and approximately $7,402.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00413525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02578247 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,065.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

