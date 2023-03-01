Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $174.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.30.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

FANG stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.