Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $940,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,848,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,663. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

