Douglas B. Given Sells 875 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. 1,125,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,010. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

