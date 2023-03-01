Douglas B. Given Sells 875 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. 1,125,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,010. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.02.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.