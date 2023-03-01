DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.86

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.86 ($3.69) and traded as high as GBX 339.70 ($4.10). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 337.70 ($4.08), with a volume of 2,752,864 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DS Smith Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,268.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

DS Smith Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,925.93%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.34), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($178,648.97). 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

