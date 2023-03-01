Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $99.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DUOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.09. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 35,393 shares worth $2,964,931. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Duolingo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $583,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

