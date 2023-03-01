EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.63 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $5,508.06 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00873139 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,256.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

