Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Recommended Stories

