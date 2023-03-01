East Imperial (LON:EISB) Trading Down 4.1%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 2,480,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,987,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

East Imperial Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

East Imperial Company Profile

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

