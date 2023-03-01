Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $129.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

