Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EMLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $129.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.