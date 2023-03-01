Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Stock Price Up 2%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 2,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
