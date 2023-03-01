Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Stock Price Up 2%

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEGet Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 2,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.