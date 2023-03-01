Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Stock Price Up 2%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 2,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.