Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.05

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 12917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDNMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edenred from €63.00 ($67.02) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.