Edward J. Hoffman Sells 9,990 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 1,664,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

