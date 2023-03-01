Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,165 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

