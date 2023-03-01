Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.25. 2,817,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.23. The firm has a market cap of $298.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $249.05 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.25.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

