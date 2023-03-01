ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $863.72 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14132249 USD and is up 12.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $873.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

