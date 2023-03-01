Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 1,109.4% in February

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 1,109.4% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Further Reading

