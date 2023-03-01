Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.26% of Emerson Electric worth $111,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

