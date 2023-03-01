Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.36

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 188133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel Chile (ENIC)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.