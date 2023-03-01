Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.36

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 188133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

