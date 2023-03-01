Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,014. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

