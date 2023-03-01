Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Enova International Stock Performance

Enova International stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 132,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

