Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CEO Sells $1,063,324.57 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enovis stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. 335,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -287.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $3,406,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

