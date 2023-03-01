Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) SVP Sells $139,695.28 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $139,695.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enovis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. 335,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,959. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.24 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $123.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enovis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

