Ensemble Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the quarter. Landstar System makes up approximately 3.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,349. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

