Ensemble Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 4.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,254,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,771,000 after buying an additional 633,544 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 98,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5,310.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 568,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after acquiring an additional 558,049 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,278,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,357 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. 7,389,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,651. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

