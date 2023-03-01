Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 88,980 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Walmart worth $522,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,572,674 shares of company stock valued at $815,273,967. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,834. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. The company has a market cap of $377.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

