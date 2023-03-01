Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $184,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,387 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. 4,608,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,267. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

