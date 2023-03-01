Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 30,810 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.23. 1,052,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,056. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.45 and a 200 day moving average of $299.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

