Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 504,786 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,786 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Verizon Communications worth $245,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,602,490,000 after acquiring an additional 923,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 18,320,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,089,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.