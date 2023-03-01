Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72,689 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $134,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $11.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.31. 9,731,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,392. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.