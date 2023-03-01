Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.57% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $296,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.28. 1,026,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.76. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

