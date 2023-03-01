Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,718,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 787,014 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Intel worth $121,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,738,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,222,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.