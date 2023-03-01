Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,749,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $228,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $122.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,603. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

