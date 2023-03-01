Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $90.92 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,630 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $90,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 1,374,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,760. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

