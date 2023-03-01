Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $140,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %
Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.57. 6,741,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,270,325. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.91 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11. The firm has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Insider Activity
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.