Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Down 0.6%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.02). 227,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 267,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.80) price target on shares of Equals Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89. The stock has a market cap of £153.33 million, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Equals Group news, insider Alan Hughes. bought 12,000 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £10,560 ($12,742.85). 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

