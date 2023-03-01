Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTHR. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Shares of UTHR opened at $246.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.87 and a 200 day moving average of $246.15. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,038,689 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

