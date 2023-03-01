ERC20 Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.79 million and $12.86 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00041834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022513 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00220491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,496.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00964336 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $107.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

