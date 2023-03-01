Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Franklin Covey makes up approximately 3.8% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 347,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 288,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 1.7 %

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $662.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

