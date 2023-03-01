Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $5.76 on Wednesday, hitting $222.30. 142,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,597. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.35. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after buying an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

